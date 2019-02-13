Shabbir Ahluwalia To Play A Negative Role In ALT Balaji's Next; Will He Quit Kumkum Bhagya?

Shabbir Ahluwalia is one of the popular actors in the television industry. The actor is loved by the viewers for his role Abhishek Mehra on Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhagya. Although the show has lost the top slot on TRP chart, it is one of the top shows on Zee TV. Of late, there are reports that the show might take a big leap! It is being said that post generation leap of 25 years, the show will focus on Abhi and Pragya's daughter, Kiara.

There were reports that the lead actors Shabbir and Sriti Jha might quit the show. But later, it was said that the lead actor will not quit the show as the show will also focus on the lead actors' mature love story. But now again, it is being said that Shabbir might quit the show!

Well, the reason for such speculation is because of Shabbir's new show! It is being said that the actor has bagged ALT balaji's web series, in which he might be seen playing a major role.

According to India-forum report, ALT Balaji is all set to make a series based on Match Fixing and Shabbir might play a character of a fixer, a negative role.

Kumkum Bhagya's main attraction is the lead pair - Abhi and Pragya. If the fans don't get to watch them, then the show might not work. Neither Shabbir nor the makers have confirmed about the reports of Shabbir's exit. Well, let's wait for their official confirmation.

