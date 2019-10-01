    Bigg Boss Season 13 Bigg Boss Season 13
      Shahbaaz Badi & His Wife Were In A Compromising Position In His Car When He Lost Its Control!

      Television actor Shahbaaz Badi was involved in an accident in June. Apparently, the actor, who was part of shows like Santoshi Maa and Sasural Simar Ka, had lost control of his car, which rammed into six people and killed a 25-year-old man and his 18-year-old relative. Shahbaaz's car overturned due to the impact of the collision, and his wife, Amrin was seriously injured. More than three months after the accident, the charge sheet says that his wife was on his lap when he lost control of the car.

      As per a Mumbai Mirror report, the charge sheet filed by RAK Marg Police Station quoted the witnesses as saying that Shahbaaz's wife was found in a compromising position on her husband's lap! As per the report, the prosecution argued that a few people, who had gathered at the spot after the accident, saw Shahbaaz's wife's right leg near the brake and her other leg was close to the gearbox, which proved that the couple was in a compromising position at the time of the accident.

      Shahbaaz Badi & His Wife Were In A Compromising Position In His Car When He Lost Its Control!

      The accident happened on June 9 and the actor was booked under the Indian Penal Code's bailable sections 279 (rash and negligent driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence). On June 14, he was arrested under the stringent IPC Section 304 (II) for culpable homicide not amounting to murder which carries a maximum of 10 years of imprisonment as punishment.

      But Shahbaaz's lawyer cited a selfie and a video recording on his wife's phone just before the accident to prove the prosecution wrong. As per the report, the actor, who was granted bail after the charge sheet was filed, said, "Amrin was wearing a seatbelt and the allegations of them in a compromising position were being thrown in as his blood report would prove he was not drunk at the time of the incident." Shahbaaz further added that his wife flung from her seat due to the impact.

