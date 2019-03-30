Shaheer Sheikh APOLOGISES To His Ex-GF Ayu Ting Ting In Indonesia; Says He Didn't Mean To Hurt Her!

Shaheer Apologises To Ayu For Ending The Relationship Abruply

Shaheer and his ex-girlfriend Ayu attended an event in Indonesia, where he apologised to her for ending their relationship abruptly. In a video, he is seen telling Ayu that it has been a long time since they met or spoke to each other. He further said that they have moved on in their lives.

Shaheer Says He Didn’t Mean to Hurt Her

He further says that he wanted to say sorry for making her feel bad. He added that he didn't mean to hurt her and if he did, then he is sorry. As he apologised, Ayu smiled and told him that she has let go off the past. The duo hugged and later, Shaheer walked her down the stage.

Shaheer Met Ayu On Indonesian Reality Show

It has to be recalled that Shaheer met Ayu on the sets of an Indonesian reality show and fell for her simplicity. He dated Ayu for four months in 2015. But the language and culture barrier got in their way.

Why Shaheer & Ayu Broke-up?

Back then in 2016, Shaheer told TOI, "Even though she spoke English, we could hardly understand each other's emotions. People around also tried to influence us. They were against me dating her as she was a single mother. Misunderstandings snowballed into bigger issues. Sometimes, things don't work out when they aren't meant to be."