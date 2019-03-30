Shaheer Sheikh APOLOGISES To His Ex-GF Ayu Ting Ting In Indonesia; Says He Didn't Mean To Hurt Her!
Shaheer Sheikh, who became household name with his role of Dev from Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, is currently in Indonesia. The actor is in Indonesia to launch his show Daastan-E-Mohabbat along with his show's co-actress Heli Daruwala. Recently, Shaheer and Heli's dance on popular Punjabi number Coka Coka, went viral on social media. Now, a clipping in which he is seen apologising to his ex-girlfriend Ayu Ting Ting is being most-talked about on social media! (Watch video at the end of the slider.)
Shaheer Apologises To Ayu For Ending The Relationship Abruply
Shaheer and his ex-girlfriend Ayu attended an event in Indonesia, where he apologised to her for ending their relationship abruptly. In a video, he is seen telling Ayu that it has been a long time since they met or spoke to each other. He further said that they have moved on in their lives.
Shaheer Says He Didn’t Mean to Hurt Her
He further says that he wanted to say sorry for making her feel bad. He added that he didn't mean to hurt her and if he did, then he is sorry. As he apologised, Ayu smiled and told him that she has let go off the past. The duo hugged and later, Shaheer walked her down the stage.
Shaheer Met Ayu On Indonesian Reality Show
It has to be recalled that Shaheer met Ayu on the sets of an Indonesian reality show and fell for her simplicity. He dated Ayu for four months in 2015. But the language and culture barrier got in their way.
Why Shaheer & Ayu Broke-up?
Back then in 2016, Shaheer told TOI, "Even though she spoke English, we could hardly understand each other's emotions. People around also tried to influence us. They were against me dating her as she was a single mother. Misunderstandings snowballed into bigger issues. Sometimes, things don't work out when they aren't meant to be."
View this post on Instagram
Tambahin ahh yang masih baper.... mana suaranya fans berat Ayu-Shaheer??? Tatapan kak @ayutingting92 itu loh dalem penuh maknaa😆❤️❤️ . . #INDONESIAKEREN4 #SHOWKEREN2019
A post shared by ANTV (@antv_official) on Mar 29, 2019 at 9:02am PDT
Most Read: HT Most Stylish Awards2019 Winners: Nia Sharma, Karan Tacker & Ekta Kapoor Bag Awards