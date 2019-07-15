Shaheer Sheikh’s Brother Raies Sheikh Gets Married; Shaheer & Vin Rana Share Pictures!

Shaheer Sheikh’s Brother Raies Sheikh Ties The Knot

Shaheer captioned a picture of his brother and the bride, and wrote, "Shaadi Mubarak mere bhai.. 😊🤗" Raies looked dapper in a black-coloured suit, while his bride looked gorgeous in a pink-coloured attire. Kushal Tandon, Rashami Desai, Pooja Banerjee and other actors congratulated the couple.

Raies Sheikh & Shazia Ahmed Wedding Picture

Sharing another picture of the couple, Shaheer wrote, "The beautiful couple.. wish you guys a very happy married life.. 😊🤗 #raiesandShazia #mashallah."

Shaheer Wishes His Brother On His Special Day

Shaheer shared a few pictures snapped with his brother and wrote, "From the time I remember you have been my brother, my wingman, my critic, my confidant, my video games partner, my photographer, my manager and my best friend. You made me understand the meaning of brotherhood. I wish you all the best for the new chapter of your life. Wish you all the happiness in the world. Love you. 🤗 @raies_s"

Vin Rana Wishes Raies

Kumkum Bhagya actor Vin Rana, who attended the wedding shared a few pictures and wrote, "I have been impatiently waiting for this day to arrive and now that it's here, I don't know what to feel But I also always knew that you will live a life of love and happiness with that special person, I know that you have found the person you will spend the rest of your life with. I know that he will be all that you hope he will be and that he will exceed your expectations."

Kumkum Bhagya Actor Writes…

"I know that you will have a blissful married life. I know that you will be a wonderful mother to your future children too. I know all this because I have known you the longest and I know what an incredible human being you are. May today be the start of a wonderful life together, You're on your way to having that beautiful life and I'm so happy that you are making it happen."

The Actor Congratulates The Couple

"I wish you a married life that fills you with pride, happiness, and inspiration. May your future be as bright and beautiful as the person you are. Congratulations and best wishes, my Dost! #shazikishadi #bff."