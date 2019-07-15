English
    Shaheer Sheikh’s Brother Raies Sheikh Gets Married; Shaheer & Vin Rana Share Pictures!

    By
    |

    Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor, Shaheer Sheikh's younger brother Raies Sheikh got married to his long-time girlfriend Shazia Ahmed on July 13. It was a lavish ceremony in Mumbai and was attended by close family and friends. Raise and Shazia's wedding was also attended by Kumkum Bhagya actor Vin Rana and his wife Nita Sofiani. Both Shaheer and Vin shared pictures from the wedding and wished the couple with adorable messages. Take a look!

    Shaheer Sheikh’s Brother Raies Sheikh Ties The Knot

    Shaheer captioned a picture of his brother and the bride, "Shaadi Mubarak mere bhai.. 😊🤗" Raies looked dapper in a black-coloured suit, while his bride looked gorgeous in a pink-coloured attire. Kushal Tandon, Rashami Desai, Pooja Banerjee and other actors congratulated the couple.

    Raies Sheikh & Shazia Ahmed Wedding Picture

    Sharing another picture of the couple, Shaheer wrote, "The beautiful couple.. wish you guys a very happy married life.. 😊🤗 #raiesandShazia #mashallah."

    Shaheer Wishes His Brother On His Special Day

    Shaheer shared a few pictures snapped with his brother and wrote, "From the time I remember you have been my brother, my wingman, my critic, my confidant, my video games partner, my photographer, my manager and my best friend. You made me understand the meaning of brotherhood. I wish you all the best for the new chapter of your life. Wish you all the happiness in the world. Love you. 🤗 @raies_s"

    Vin Rana Wishes Raies

    Kumkum Bhagya actor Vin Rana, who attended the wedding shared a few pictures and wrote, "I have been impatiently waiting for this day to arrive and now that it's here, I don't know what to feel But I also always knew that you will live a life of love and happiness with that special person, I know that you have found the person you will spend the rest of your life with. I know that he will be all that you hope he will be and that he will exceed your expectations."

    Kumkum Bhagya Actor Writes…

    "I know that you will have a blissful married life. I know that you will be a wonderful mother to your future children too. I know all this because I have known you the longest and I know what an incredible human being you are. May today be the start of a wonderful life together, You're on your way to having that beautiful life and I'm so happy that you are making it happen."

    The Actor Congratulates The Couple

    "I wish you a married life that fills you with pride, happiness, and inspiration. May your future be as bright and beautiful as the person you are. Congratulations and best wishes, my Dost! #shazikishadi #bff."

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Shaheer Sheikh (@shaheernsheikh) on Jul 14, 2019 at 1:43am PDT

    More SHAHEER SHEIKH News

