Shaheer Sheikh Takes Credit For Dialogue Writer's Poetry?

He adds that they have worked on Shaheer's previous shows - Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali - as dialogue writers. He is involved with the characters reciting his poetry - Zoya from Qubool Hai, Sahir from Humsafars, Sahir from Tanhaiyaan, Arnab from IPPK3, Omkara from Ishqbaaz, Sikander Singh Gill from Kulfi, Shehzaada Salim from Dastan-E-Mohabbate and now Abir from YRHPK.

He further wrote, "Although we started writing dialogues for YRHPK from script episode 5, the creatives wanted to have poignant moments underlined through poetry in the initial episodes as well. So, I wrote some pieces of initial four episodes, which Mr Sheikh claimed in an interview as his work!"

"In the grand scheme of things it doesn't matter at all, neither to the star, nor to his fandom, but it matters to the poet. No one writes poetry for money, we write it because we have something to say, we write it because we enjoy the process and because we hope maybe, just maybe, out of the millions who watch the show, one will say - "Wow! Who wrote that!"

"Writers have always been under appreciated in our industry..... I have written poetry for so many characters and so many wonderful actors like Surbhi Jyoti, Nakuul Mehta, Barun Sobti, Kunal Jaisingh, Mohit Malik, Surbhi Chandna, Siddharth Nigam and many more... all of them have been professional and gracious enough to always acknowledge the presence of a writer. You are the only one who has tried to put his name over my work." - (sic)

"Despite working on three shows, I have never met you Mr. Sheikh (yes, these things happen in Television). You are great actor, and a star and you might even be a far better poet than I am, but what you are NOT, is the person who wrote the poetry for Dastan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali or Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke..."

Gul Khan shared the writer's post. She also shared a picture and captioned it, "Wouldn't it be great if writers were covered as much as actors ! All media people hope we are listening! @divy0102." - (sic)