Shaheer Sheikh Told Erica Fernandes Not To Follow Him On Social Media?; Says He NEVER Dated Her

Shaheer Clarifies They Aren't Following Each Other From Past 2 Years!

When Shaheer was asked whether all is well between them as Erica apparently unfollowed him, he told BT, "This isn't a new development, it happened two years ago."

Did Shaheer Suggest Erica Not To Follow Him On Social Media?

He further added, "I know how nasty social media can get and have been recommending people associated with me, including my friends and family to not follow me on social media." Well, we assume Shaheer was the one who suggested Erica (as she is his friend) to not to follow him!

Shaheer, Erica & Parth Are Friends!

When asked about this current equation with Erica, the Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyar Ke actor revealed, "We were never dating, and nothing has changed between us. In fact, she is still in touch with my family and me. I have also met her and her co-actor Parth Samthaan on several occasions and am friends with them."

Erica Irked With Reports!

Erica seemed irritated with the reports. She told the leading daily, "I haven't been following Shaheer on social media for over two years. Why is it being blown out of proportion now? Certain sections of the media have been publishing random nonsense, but why are the others following suit? Don't they do their research before carrying a story?"