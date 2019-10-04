Shah Tukh Khan To Return As TED Talks Host For Its Second Season; Show To Premiere In November?

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to come back to the small screen as the host of popular talk show series, TED Talks. The new season is titled TED Talks India: Nayi Baat. Featuring 26 speakers from different walks of life, the issues spoken about includes healthcare, sexual abuse, environmental awareness and so on.

TED head Chris Anderson said that the selection of 26 "change-makers is about going deeper and finding ideas that matter and that can make a difference in India."

The second season will be filmed simultaneously in Hindi and English, and will also be dubbed in Tamil, Telugu and Bengali. "Investment to do the show in more languages is very exciting for us. I don't think many other mass-market TV producers in the world have had that vision," Chris added. The show will air on Star World, Star Plus, Nat Geo, and will also stream on Hotstar.

Talking about Shah Rukh hosting the show, Chris said, "He helps communicate complex ideas in an easy way. Also, he speaks Hindi and English incredibly well so that enables a massive connect with viewers."

The first season of the talk show was a hit last year. According to Pinkvilla, the second season is going to premiere in November, on Shah Rukh Khan's birthday. A source informed them, "The makers of TED Talks Season 2 have decided on a special date to mark SRK's return to TV. Apparently, the show will go on air on Shah Rukh Khan's birthday which is November 2. This season will have a mix of many celebrities just like last season sharing their ordeals and success stories."

Shah Rukh Khan is taking a break from films post the failure of his last movie, Zero, co-starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

