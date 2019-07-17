Shakti To Take A LEAP: Rubina Dilaik Reacts; Vivian Dsena To Be Paired Opposite THIS Actress!

Rubina Dilaik On Shakti’s Leap

When asked about the leap, Rubina told TOI, "I have only been hearing about the leap from the media. I haven't been informed about it by the producers yet. They have always kept us in the loop and I am certain that if a leap is in the offing, they will tell us about it."

Is Rubina Ready To Play An Older Character?

When asked if she would play an older character, if script demands, she said, "Till the time my character remains challenging and is driving the show, I will continue. My character has been on the driving seat since the inception of 'Shakti'. It's one of the most challenging characters I have played and has kept me on the edge. I have lived the journey for so long and have given life to the character. It's my blood and sweat that you see in Saumya (her character) on the show. So, I don't mind playing an older character, or even mom to a teenager, as long as there is a challenge in performing it."

Sareeka Dhillon To Enter The Show!

As per the latest report, Sareeka Dhillon has been roped in to play Vivian aka Harman's new love! About her character, the actress said, "I play the character of Mahi, who is a very positive, shy and polite girl. Harman's parents spot her at a wedding and develop an immediate liking for her. They are looking for someone who can give a happy family life to Harman and Mahi fits the bill according to them. She will be the new girl in Harman's life. The two will soon get married on the show."

Mahi’s Character

"I like to play such characters, as they offer a great deal of challenge. Imagine the girl is so shy that she uses her eyes to express what she feels. Of course, the character will undergo a transformation, but I am not at liberty to reveal it yet."

Sareeka Says…

When asked if she thinks that joining the show midway is a huge challenge, she said, "I don't find it challenging. I feel the same whether I am part of a project right since its inception or join a show midway. I don't let the pressure of establishing myself in an ongoing show get to me. I only focus on my character."