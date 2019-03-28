English
    HOTNESS ALERT! Shama Sikander Turns Up The Heat In A Black Fishnet Monokini (PICS)

    The major transformation of Shama Sikander from the simple, middle-class Gujarati girl from the show Ye Meri Life Hai (2003) to the short film Sexoholic has shocked everyone. Apart from a few television shows, the actress appeared in Bollywood films Mann (Kamini), Dhoom Dhadaka (Jiya) and Prem Aggan (Pooja). The actress is engaged to her boyfriend, who is an American based businessman, James Milliron. She is active on social media and has been sharing 'bold' pictures from her photoshoot and also pictures from other events, with catchy captions with hashtag AbDilKiSun that has made people talking!

    Shama has taken social media by storm yet again by sharing super hot picture! In the picture, the actress is seen striking a sensuous pose, wearing a black fishnet monokini. Take a look at the bold pictures of the actress.

    Shama Turns Up The Heat In A Black Fishnet Monokini

    Sharing the picture, Shama wrote, "She was beautiful but not just like d girls in d magazines.She was beautiful for the way she thought. She was beautiful for that sparkle in her eyes when she talked about something she loved. She was beautiful for her ability to make other people smile even when she was sad. No, she wasn't beautiful for something as temporary as her looks. She was beautiful deep down to her soul....#abdilkisunn"

    Stunning In Red Dress

    The actress looks stunning in a re-coloured dress. She captioned the picture, "Each of us is a story, waiting for a devoted reader who will take us off the shelf and embrace all our plot twists....#abdilkisunn."

    Shama Looks Beautiful

    Sharing this monochrome picture, the actress wrote, "Above all be true to yourself and if you cannot put your heart into it, take yourself out of it...#abdilkisunn."

    Shama's Super Hot look

    Shama looks super hot in this picture! The actress captioned the picture, "Everything we hear is an opinion, not a fact. Everything we see is a perspective, not the Truth....#abdilkisunn."

    Shama In Green Bikini

    Sharing the green bikini picture, the actress wrote, "Be nice to yourself, it's hard to be happy when someone is mean to you all the time. Thank your body ur mind and soul for doing everything it did so far for you and what amazing things it's going to do for you in coming future . Stop criticizing urself so much, for a change just give a pat on ur back and say hey thanks for being so good ....#abdilkisunn."

    Read more about: shama sikander
    Story first published: Thursday, March 28, 2019, 19:06 [IST]
