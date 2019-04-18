Shashank Vyas & Donal Bisht’s Roop To Go Off Air; Kasam Tere Pyar Ki 2 To Replace The Show?

Roop To Go Off Air In May

Now, it is being said that the show is going off air. It's surprising as the show has been getting decent ratings! According to reports, the show might go off air in second week of May 2019. A source was quoted by TOI as saying, "Though the show has a unique storyline, it couldn't rake in the expected ratings. We have been informed that the show will end in the second week of May."

Shashank Vyas Confirms Roop Going Off Air

Shashank confirmed the report. He said, "Yes, the show is ending. Everything good comes to an end. It was a fantastic run until it lasted. I played the title role and the experience has benefited me immensely. It was quite different from my previous work and I gave my best to it. As an artiste, I will make sure that I take up different characters."

About The Show

Regarding the show, he told the leading daily, "Roop is a male-centric show, which is rare on TV, and I feel proud to have been associated with it. The daily soap stood out even amidst a horde of women-centric shows.

‘Roop Showcased Me In A Different Light’

He further added, "Roop showcased me in a different light and the feedback for my character has been encouraging. Every actor feels a bit sad when his project goes off air, but as they say, the show must go on. I have learnt that an artiste has to give his all to every character he takes up and no actor is above the script."

Kasam 2 To Replace Roop?

There are also reports of Ekta Kapoor coming up with the second season of popular show Kasam Tere Pyar Ki that starred Sharad Malhotra and Kratika Sengar in the lead roles. The show might replace Roop. There are also report of Courtroom, which is inspired by real court cases, will wrap up.