Shashank Vyas Regrets Not Being In Touch With Late Actress Pratyusha Banerjee During Her Last Days

Shashank Used To Envy Pratyusha

Shashank told the leading daily that he had seen Pratyusha grow both in personal and professional lives. He still remembers how she had given 30 retakes during her first shot in Jodhpur. He used to envy her when he saw her perform five-page scenes in just one go. While he used to take a lot of time to memorise the lines, she was swift.

Shashank Used To Praise Pratyusha’s Eyes

He added, "I used to praise her eyes a lot uski aankhen baatein karti thi. My father used to praise her a lot and say that she was good with her emotional scenes. Now, I feel that there was pain inside her and that's the reason she used to connect a lot with her emotional scenes. Be it happiness or sad stories, we used to share a lot with each other. We used to fight a lot over our scenes in a healthy way."

‘I Wish I Was In Touch With Her When She Took Such A Drastic Step’

"I wish I was in touch with her when she took such a drastic step. If we would have continued talking and not lost touch I could have talked to her and found a solution. We always discussed problems with each other and I had told her numerous times that no problem is bigger than you or no emotion is bigger than your life. I always regret that I was not in touch with her during her last days. I miss her a lot," Shashank said.

Pratyusha Was His First Heroine

He further said that Pratyusha was his first heroine and co-star and they had auditioned for the role together. Since they worked together, they used to go to a coffee shop and prepare their lines, so that they have a better understanding. He has a lot of precious memories with her and has even learnt a lot from her.

What The Late Actress Taught Him

He added, "Once during Balika Vadhu, I was cribbing about a scene and she told me' ‘accha likha hua aayega toh koi bhi kar lega, toh usmein koi badi baat nahi hogi'. This is the mantra that I follow in my life."