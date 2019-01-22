Sheena Bajaj & Rohit Purohit Wedding: The Couple Look Adorable At Mehendi & Haldi Ceremonies

Aarti Chabria Attend Sheena’s Haldi & Mehendi Ceremonies

The Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies were held yesterday (January 21), which was attended by close family members including Bollywood actress Aarti Chabria, who is also Sheena's cousin.

Sheena & Rohit’s Haldi Event

Sheena shared a couple of pictures snapped with Rohit from the ceremony and captioned it as, "Haldi ....lo kar Dee zindagi tere naaam @rohitpurohit08." The actress also shared a few pictures on her Instagram story.

Sheena & Rohit Look Adorable Together

At the ceremony, Sheena looked beautiful in a pink and yellow lehenga, while Rohit looked dapper in a yellow sherwani and beige Nehru jacket. The actress shared a few pictures from Haldi ceremony on her Instagram account.

What She Will Be Wearing For The Wedding?

Regarding her wedding dress, the actress told the leading daily, "I was thinking of wearing something traditional but I ended up buying a modern ensemble. On my wedding day, I'll be wearing a golden coloured crop top with a cape and a blood red fishnet skirt cum lehenga. When I was trying out lehengas, all of them were extremely heavy. The wedding function would go on till late and thus, I thought it would be better to wear something comfortable and stylish at the same time."

Sheena & Rohit’s Honeymoon Plans

Speaking about their honeymoon plans, Sheena told TOI, "Both of us are busy with our work at the moment. While I am occupied with my TV shows, Rohit has got a few film offers.We are not thinking of a holiday currently. However, Rohit has planned a road trip for me right after the wedding."

The Actress Says….

"Instead of returning to Mumbai via flight,we'll be going via road and during our journey,we will explore cities, starting from Jaipur, going to Udaipur and then a few more. I have come to Jaipur only once, that too for an event. I have been to Rohit's house in Jaipur and met his parents. But I have never seen the city before. I am really looking forward to it."