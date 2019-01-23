English
    Sheena Bajaj & Rohit Purohit’s Wedding Was A Dreamy Affair! (Inside Pictures)

    By
    |
    Sheena Bajaj is Finally Married with Rohit Purohit ; Watch video | FilmiBeat

    Mariam Khan Reporting Live actress Sheena Bajaj and Porus actor Rohit Purohit, who have been dating for almost four years, got married yesterday (January 22, 2018), in Jaipur. On Saturday (January 19), Sheena had a puja in Mumbai. The pre-wedding ceremonies - haldi, mehendi and engagement - were held on January 21, which was attended by close friends and family members including Bollywood actress Aarti Chabria, who is also Sheena's cousin. Take a look at Sheena and Rohit's wedding pictures!

    Sheena & Rohit’s Wedding

    Sheena made a beautiful bride in a red lehenga, while her groom Rohit looked dapper in white-red sherwani and red coat, which matched Sheena's lehenga. The couple made a perfect pair!

    Varmala Ceremony

    A few pictures from their wedding are doing the rounds on social media. In one of the pictures, the couple was all in smiles as they exchanged varmala.

    Guests At Sheena & Rohit’s Wedding

    The wedding was attended by couples close family members and friends which included Himanshu Soni, Aniruddh Dave, Saurabh Pandey and Mohit Dagga. Aarti Chabria, Sheena's cousin too, was present at the occasion.

    The Couple’s Friends Had A Lot Of Fun!

    Sheena and Rohit's friends shared a lot of pictures and videos on their social media accounts. Rohit's friends had a lot of fun while the groom was getting ready.

    Sheena & Rohit’s Wedding Was A Royal Affair

    Zara shared a few pictures from the wedding ceremonies and captioned it as, "#saatphere going on...#rohitwedssheena #wedding #couple #love #newlyweds #bigfatindianwedding #weddingvows #couplegoals #celebritycouple #sheenabajaj #rohitpurohit #actors #marriage." - (sic)

    Engagement Pic: Sheena Goes Down Her Knees To Propose Rohit

    Also, another picture that is doing the rounds on social media is from their engagement ceremony. Sheena was seen going down her knees to propose Rohit. The couple looked adorable together.

    View this post on Instagram

    Such a beautiful couple...#wedding festivities in full swing!! Congratulations, @imsheenabajaj and @rohitpurohit08 #brideandgroom #wedding #yaarkishaadi #friendswedding #friendslikefamily #couple #celebritycouple #godblessthem #love #eternal #rohitpurohit #rohitwedssheena #sheenabajaj #indian #celebrities #televisionserials #tvserials #tvandfilms

    A post shared by Zara Barring (@zara.s.barring) on Jan 22, 2019 at 11:45am PST

    Read more about: sheena bajaj
    Story first published: Wednesday, January 23, 2019, 12:23 [IST]
