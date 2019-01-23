Sheena Bajaj & Rohit Purohit’s Wedding Was A Dreamy Affair! (Inside Pictures)

Sheena & Rohit’s Wedding

Sheena made a beautiful bride in a red lehenga, while her groom Rohit looked dapper in white-red sherwani and red coat, which matched Sheena's lehenga. The couple made a perfect pair!

Varmala Ceremony

A few pictures from their wedding are doing the rounds on social media. In one of the pictures, the couple was all in smiles as they exchanged varmala.

Guests At Sheena & Rohit’s Wedding

The wedding was attended by couples close family members and friends which included Himanshu Soni, Aniruddh Dave, Saurabh Pandey and Mohit Dagga. Aarti Chabria, Sheena's cousin too, was present at the occasion.

The Couple’s Friends Had A Lot Of Fun!

Sheena and Rohit's friends shared a lot of pictures and videos on their social media accounts. Rohit's friends had a lot of fun while the groom was getting ready.

Sheena & Rohit’s Wedding Was A Royal Affair

Zara shared a few pictures from the wedding ceremonies and captioned it as, "#saatphere going on...#rohitwedssheena #wedding #couple #love #newlyweds #bigfatindianwedding #weddingvows #couplegoals #celebritycouple #sheenabajaj #rohitpurohit #actors #marriage." - (sic)

Engagement Pic: Sheena Goes Down Her Knees To Propose Rohit

Also, another picture that is doing the rounds on social media is from their engagement ceremony. Sheena was seen going down her knees to propose Rohit. The couple looked adorable together.