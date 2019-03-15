You Will Be SHOCKED To Know Why Shilpa Shetty Did Big Brother!

How Shilpa Shetty Dealt With Rejection?

When Viraf asked on how she dealt with rejection in her career, she said, "There wouldn't be any successful person in the world, who hasn't faced rejections. It is all about the hunger in your belly that you want to work more and more. Honestly, I have never won any competition or an award before I did Big Brother."

Why Shilpa Did Big Brother?

When asked as to what made her take up Big Brother, she said, "So I was doing these two films- Apne and Life in a Metro. Both were hits but I felt something was amiss. I had a sense of rejection and that's when I was offered Big Brother. At that time, I wanted to get away from the country and do something else, cut away from the industry."

‘My First Big Win In My Life’

"Also, they were paying me well so I took it up. I thought I would be there for three weeks and get three crore for that. I was prepared every day to be out. But I just turned stronger and finally won the show. My first big win in my life. Honestly, I was too shocked to even react. I think that was poetic justice for me."

How Shilpa’s Big Brother Win Changed People’s Perception?

She also opened up as to how the win changed people's perception towards her. She said, "It was mass hysteria. I did sense a change but I didn't care. I hadn't changed and so it didn't any difference. I remember there was a producer who didn't take me in a film earlier because he thought I would get married at that time. And after the win, he came back and I did accept the offer. I am someone who doesn't hold grudges. I feel after rejecting me, if he came to me, I must have done something right."