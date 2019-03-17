Shilpa Shetty & Raj Kundra Almost Divorced, Courtesy Anurag Basu!

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra have been hitting headline as the reports of the couple's separation spread like wildfire! Blame it on filmmaker and Super Dancer judge Anurag Basu! According to DNA report, Anurag played a prank on Shilpa and nearly got her divorced from her husband Raj Kundra. It so happened that Anurag got hold of Shilpa's mobile and sent a message to her mother that Shilpa had a huge fight with her husband and was getting a divorce with him!

The actress was unaware about the whole prank. It was Geeta Kapoor, the co-host of the show, who informed Shilpa about the prank. Shilpa then took away from Anurag and called up her mother and asked her not to panic and explained the situation.

As per an entertainment portal's report, Shilpa said, "No need to panic Maa. Everything is fine. Anurag dada sent that message from my phone. Don't ever believe if you get any messages that I am pregnant or separating till I myself come and tell you."

Earlier, Anurag had managed to make Shilpa's sister Shamita Shetty believe that Shilpa was apparently pregnant with her second child!

Recently, Shilpa had even shared a picture which described how much the judges have fun on Super Dancer sets! The actress wrote, "This picture/moment describes our relationship..no pretences,all heart, laughs and how much you both trouble me 👹🤦🏻♀️I wanna throttle you #dada for the pranks you ( both) play on me. This one was the pits ( Can't even ....)🤯🤪🤦🏻♀️Uff !!!it's for all to see this Saturday on #superdancer." - (sic)

Most Read: Latest TRP Ratings: The Kapil Sharma Show & Super Dancer Drop; Tujhse Hai Raabta Enters Top 10 Slot!