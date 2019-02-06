Shilpa Shinde Gets Trolled For Joining Politics; To Contest In Upcoming Lok Sabha Election

Why Shilpa Joined Congress

Shilpa told PTI, "The Congress party has run the country for ages. This is why I decided to join it. Today, the country is in dire need of change and only the Congress can bring about this change."

Did Shilpa Take A Dig At MNS?

It had to be recalled that the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena had supported her during her spat with the makers of a television serial when she was replaced in it, she said, "The Congress does not look at any caste or religion while extending a helping hand to those in need. However, the MNS only focuses on Marathi-speaking people. When I needed help, the MNS gave a Marathi angle to my plight."

Shilpa Trolled For Joining Congress: Fans’ Tweets

Although Shilpa's ardent fans supported her, many of them trolled her for joining politics. check out tweets! Nitin Jain wrote, "#ShilpaShinde govt. needs to reduce taxes on cosmetics. @iShilpashinde so desperate for a job after spending all the money won in big boss." - (sic)

MEG

"Iss Baar Galat Pakde hai !! I'm a admirer of Shilpa Shinde. But I cannot Support Congress wali Shilpa Shinde as its against my Ideology & Principles #BestOfLuck #ShilpaShinde." - (sic)

@PreetjotSingh1

"#ShilpaShinde 😂😂😂😂😂😂,,, Ruko yaar 1min hassi Ni Ruk rhi😂😂😂😂😂 Well its an achievement for her, ab atleast usse log BEROZGAAR to nhi kahenge 😂✌️ #ShilpaInCongress 😂 Usne kya karna h, agar Jeet bhi gyi to #VikasGupta #danishzehen Karti ghumegi #hina #kkk9 #RahulGandhi." - (sic)

Umesh Thakkur

"Politics is not acting stage or big boss house u hv to serve the people what about the Congressmen who hv served the people she's snatching their opportunity." - (sic)

Rohit

"#ShilpaShinde have lost it completely. She is now going to become a member of the Congress Party. Galti Ho Gayi ! Isse Achha Hina ya Vikas ko hi jeeta diya hota." - (sic)