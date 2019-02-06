Shilpa Shinde Gets Trolled For Joining Politics; To Contest In Upcoming Lok Sabha Election
Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde has been hitting the headlines for one or the other reason. Recently, she shocked her fans by quitting social media (Twitter). She also blamed her fans for quitting social media. Now, she has surprised everyone by joining politics! The Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actress joined the Congress in the presence of its Mumbai unit chief Sanjay Nirupam. She will be contesting in the upcoming Lok Sabha election on Congress ticket in Mumbai. When asked as to why she chose Congress, she had said that her father was also in Congress and he was a good friend of Sharad Pawar and Sushil Kumar Shinde.
Why Shilpa Joined Congress
Shilpa told PTI, "The Congress party has run the country for ages. This is why I decided to join it. Today, the country is in dire need of change and only the Congress can bring about this change."
Did Shilpa Take A Dig At MNS?
It had to be recalled that the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena had supported her during her spat with the makers of a television serial when she was replaced in it, she said, "The Congress does not look at any caste or religion while extending a helping hand to those in need. However, the MNS only focuses on Marathi-speaking people. When I needed help, the MNS gave a Marathi angle to my plight."
Shilpa Trolled For Joining Congress: Fans’ Tweets
Although Shilpa's ardent fans supported her, many of them trolled her for joining politics. check out tweets! Nitin Jain wrote, "#ShilpaShinde govt. needs to reduce taxes on cosmetics. @iShilpashinde so desperate for a job after spending all the money won in big boss." - (sic)
MEG
"Iss Baar Galat Pakde hai !! I'm a admirer of Shilpa Shinde. But I cannot Support Congress wali Shilpa Shinde as its against my Ideology & Principles #BestOfLuck #ShilpaShinde." - (sic)
@PreetjotSingh1
"#ShilpaShinde 😂😂😂😂😂😂,,, Ruko yaar 1min hassi Ni Ruk rhi😂😂😂😂😂 Well its an achievement for her, ab atleast usse log BEROZGAAR to nhi kahenge 😂✌️ #ShilpaInCongress 😂 Usne kya karna h, agar Jeet bhi gyi to #VikasGupta #danishzehen Karti ghumegi #hina #kkk9 #RahulGandhi." - (sic)
Umesh Thakkur
"Politics is not acting stage or big boss house u hv to serve the people what about the Congressmen who hv served the people she's snatching their opportunity." - (sic)
Rohit
"#ShilpaShinde have lost it completely. She is now going to become a member of the Congress Party. Galti Ho Gayi ! Isse Achha Hina ya Vikas ko hi jeeta diya hota." - (sic)
