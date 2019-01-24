Shilpa Shinde Quits Twitter; Says 'My Own Fans Were Trying To Control Me Which I Didn't Like At All'

Why Shilpa Quit Twitter?

When asked why she quit Twitter, she told Spotboye, "Last night, one of my fans posted something tagging me and I retweeted it. After which I saw my own fans counselling me that why you want to get into other's matters. Basically what I have understood is that our fans just want to know about our day-today life and upcoming projects which I also don't mind doing."

‘Fans Were Trying To Control Me Which I Didn't Like At All’

"But for me, social media is beyond that where you can raise your voice, keep your opinions and not only me, but everybody has that right. But the moment we come up with an opinion or try to keep a point, fans come to correct you as to why are you saying all this, that's their matter. Please delete or add that account and I didn't like it. In short, my own fans were trying to control me which I didn't like at all."

Shilpa Finds Her Fans Demanding!

She revealed an incident (an example) where she found her fans demanding. She said, "Like, I tweeted for Danish Zehen tagging Mumbai Police. God forbid, no one should experience this in their lives but I felt it was mysterious hence I decided to raise my voice for it."

The Actress Adds…

"Unfortunately in spite of supporting me on this, the people who follow me started correcting me that why you want to jump in to this. And I feel that's the reason in today's world people don't come ahead to help others."

Did Hate Comment Force Her To Quit Twitter?

When asked whether hate comments forced her to quit Twitter, she said that she doesn't read all comments. She added, "But if my own fans have turned so demanding that it was becoming difficult for me to keep them happy because for the time being you can reply them as and when needed or put pictures as per their request. But if such demands keep pouring in you start feeling suffocated."

On Fans Repenting Supporting Her

Regarding her support for Sreesanth and people who said they supported wrong contestant, she told Bollywoodlife, "Sreesanth is not my relative. It was my personal opinion so when fans told me that chose the wrong person as BB11 winner, I was like it's fine don't follow me."

Shilpa Plans To Quit Instagram!

She further said, "There are real fans whom I love but also some malicious ones. I am a simple girl, I can't take this. In fact, I am planning to quit Insta as well. Bigg Boss 12 was my second innings. I had given up on the industry much before. I have worked in the TV industry for more than a decade. I was never on social media."

‘I Am A Wrong Person For Social Media’

"I am a wrong person for social media. I was here for fans and some of them disturbed me. How can I survive madness? I am a middle-class girl who just wants to finish work and get back home and relax."