Shilpa Shinde Quits Twitter: Tweeples Call It ‘Karma’ & Troll Her By Saying #ShilpaBhagGayi!
Shilpa Shinde has been in news ever since she did Bigg Boss 11. The Bigg Boss 11 winner recently deleted her Twitter account and blamed her 'demanding fans' for the same. It has to be recalled that fans had lashed out at her for going against Vikas Gupta and giving her opinion on Danish Zehen's death (that he might have been murdered). She was also criticised for supporting the cricketer Sreesanth on Bigg Boss 12. A few of fans even felt that they regret supporting her in Bigg Boss. A few of them even apologised to Hina Khan that they regret for not supporting her! So was the backlash the reason for Shilpa's exit?
No! The actress revealed that the purpose of her being on the social media was not met, so she deleted her account on Twitter. She added that she is not meant for social media. The actress even said that she will soon delete her Instagram account as well! While her ardent fans are upset and are almost in tears, others are trending #ShilpaBhagGayi! They feel that she was negative and call it 'Karma'!
Fans' Comments: @TheAries007
"Last year #ShilpaShinde Fans were trending to quit twitter for #HinaKhan she replied saying am here to stay..After a year Shilpa quit twitter & d reason she have was her "own fans" What a shame! And she'll quit Instagram soon it seems.🙄 Karma ✌💥" - (sic)
Savitaa M
"Good that #ShilpaShinde left twitter.. really it's not her cup of tea.. she was literally twitting anything.. due to her immature messages , she lost many followers like ME ..But I think loss is already happened.. ☹️ #ShilpaBhagGayi #ShilpaFam #Shil." - (sic)
@BiggBossFever
"There should have been an option of stripping someone of a BB title as they have in beauty pageants. Terming her fans as condescending is like a slap on their faces for all wars they fought for her arrogant behaviour. #ShilpaBhagGayi @ShindeShilpaS @ShindeAshutosh." - (sic)
@SkyHimanshu
"I guess it was Twitter who asked her either deactivate your id or we will suspend you. Dekhlo bezti krvani hein ya izzat se jana h. And today she deactivated her id ☺️😂 #ShilpaBhagGayi." - (sic)
Nihira Kakar
"You pay what you give...she got trolled...in return of trolling..she got disrespect for disrespecting someone else...she really has lost respect. #ShilpaBhagGayi." - (sic)
@vihar96
"When @ShindeShilpaS Troll others then it is okay.. But when haters troll her then she cant tolerate.. Utna hi do..jitna aap lene ki capacity rakhte ho... To put opinion and to troll others are two different things..#Shilpa. #ShilpaBhagGayi #ShilpaShinde." - (sic)
@krvikash35
"Haha ths karma to you guys. Winner don't quit.but #ShilpaBhagGayi just bcs u all tried to correct her. Same thing Hina tried to correct shilpa on SM(that porn video thng) but You guys were so brutal and hell negative for Hina mam. That she finally had to block almost all shilpia." - (sic)
Our Views!
We agree that she shouldn't have blamed the fans, because apart from the actors' hard work, it is the fans who make them popular! If she didn't like their suggestions, she should have ignored them, but quitting social media, blaming fans, and calling them demanding seem really strange.
On the other hand, a few actors these days prefer staying away from social media, because it has become negative. So, ignoring the reason, let us respect her move!
