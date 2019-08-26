Shilpa Shinde Supports Mika Singh; Slams & Challenges FWICE To Stop Her From Going To Pakistan

Shilpa Shinde Slams FWICE

Shilpa was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "I think rather than criticising you should be proud of the fact that Mika Singh has been called to perform there despite of them having good singers and musicians. If our government is giving him visa who is federation to stop him from performing in Pakistan. How can they stop him?"

The Actress Asks FWICE To Try & Solve Bigger Problems

"I would like to tell the federation that you have much bigger problems in the industry to deal with, please try and solve them. You haven't been able to put a regulation on working hours of artists and crew members. People still work for 12-15 hours when in your rule book it says 8 hours shift. We are bringing shame to our own artists by commenting about them."

Shilpa Is In Touch With Her Pakistani Fans!

Shilpa added that she still talks to her Pakistani friends who get her suits. She even chats with her fans, who send her beautiful gifts on her birthday and shower love on her. She added that not everyone wants to earn money by performing in Pakistan. The actress asks the federations as to why they have a problem as people have relatives, families, friends and they want to maintain that relationship.

Shilpa Challenges The Federation

She added, "I want to challenge the federation that I will go to Pakistan, please stop me if you really can." The actress recalled an incident and said that she was asked to apologise when she quit BJGPH but she never did as she didn't care about her career. She says that this is not the case with everyone and feels that Mika must have been under pressure which is the reason he apologised. She further said, "A person who has entertained you so much you are abusing and trolling him."

She Says She Will Perform On The Road

Shilpa says that she is an artist and her job is to entertain people. If the federation bans her, she will perform on the road. The ex-Bigg Boss contestant added, "Let me see how will they stop me. If this federation people think that they banned me from working in the industry then they are wrong. It is my choice to not take up work or daily soap right now."

‘Do I Need To Say Pakistan Murdabad To Show My Love For Country?’

She added that she has hundred different ways and many platforms to entertain people and asked who are these federation people to stop her or any artist. "Do I need to say Pakistan murdabad to show my love for country? How can anyone else decide if I love my country or not? If I stop performing in Pakistan or start saying bad things about them, then I will become patriotic. What kind of logic is this? If you really want to show the love for your country go and join the armed forces," Shilpa further said.