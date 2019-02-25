Shilpa Shinde Trolled; Gets Rape Threats For Supporting Sidhu; Says She Will Take Legal Action!

Shilpa Shinde To Take Legal Action

Shilpa was quoted by IWMBuzz as saying, "I am going to take legal action. It is high time the authorities stepped in and cracked down on such elements who have also attacked several women journalists like Barkha Dutt and others. I call such people terrorists as well, for their actions are as bad as the LeT and JM guys."

Shilpa Supports Sidhu

She asks, "What wrong did Paji say? People just want to twist his lines. Where did he support terrorism? Agreed, he might have been politically correct by not criticizing his friend, Imran Khan, but you need to understand that they have played together for years. Also, why was everyone after him to say something bad about Pakistan. He hit the nail on the head by saying that, at the end of the day, issues can only be threshed out on the peace table."

The Actress Is Against ‘Banning’ System!

Post Sidhu's comment, he was sacked from the show and now he is even banned by the Film City people! It has to be recalled that Shilpa Shinde was also once banned from the industry due to BJGPH controversy. Regarding Sidhu's ban from the show, she said, "I am totally against the new phenomenon of banning anyone whose views you don't concur with."

Bigg Boss 11 Winner Says…

"Sadly, CINTAA and other industry bodies are equally complicit in this. Everyone has the right to occupation; you can't deny me the right to earn my livelihood. In the same way, I also bat for the rights of Pakistani artists to work in Bollywood, purely on the basis of talent. I have been victim of this ban culture, so know what's wrong with it."