Shiny Doshi's Father No More; Jamai Raja Actress Shares Emotional Post!

Jamai Raja actress Shiny Doshi lost her father on July 12. The actress and her family are going through a tough time. Shiny shared an emotional note in which she said how saddened she is and will miss him forever. Apparently, her father had gone on the Amarnath Yatra in Jammu-Kashmir. It is being said that during the trip Shiny's father complained of chest pain and was brought to a medical center, where he had a heart attack. As per reports, her father's body will be brought to Gujarat, Shiny's hometown.

Shiny shared her father's picture on Instagram and wrote, "How i wish to hug you tight, for there was so mch to speak papa. Rest in peace for thts all i wish for you and i know you are here right next to me #alwaysinmyheart you are one of the luckiest pilgrims in amarnath to be taken from bholenath. You are now at your peace papa, u'll be missed always love you 30/12/1956 - 12/07/2019." - (sic)

Her friends from the television industry offered condolences by commenting on her post.

Ravi Dubey: God bless his soul shiny ...and God bless you and aunty .....🙏 - (sic)

Ishita Gangopadhyay: I am deeply saddened by news of your loss @shinydoshi15 .. I pray that god will grant you the strength. My most sincere condolences . May uncle's soul rest in peace .🙏 - (sic)

Manishnaggdev: Heartfelt condolences 🙏 - (sic)

Pankit Thakker: My deepest condolences @shinydoshi15 god bless his soul, take care of aunty. - (sic)

