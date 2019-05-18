Shivangi Joshi Celebrates Birthday With Her Boyfriend Mohsin Khan, Surbhi Chandna & Others!

Guests At Shivangi Joshi Birthday Party

Her birthday bash was graced by her Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-actor and boyfriend Moshin Khan, Aditi Bhatia, Vikas Kalantri, Surbhi Chandna, Ashnoor Kaur, Reema Sameer, Aditi Sharma, Vaishnavi Rao, Rajan Shahi and others.

Shivangi & Mohsin

Shivangi looked stunning in a peach-coloured gown. The actress was also seen posing with Mohsin. Mohsin looked handsome in a blue-coloured shirt. The duo looked cute together.

Mohsin Wishes Shivangi

Sharing a picture snapped with Shivangi from the birthday party, Mohsin captioned it, "Happy bday Shivi & A Blessed year ahead @shivangijoshi18."

Surbhi Wishes Shivangi

The girls were seen dancing and enjoying at the party. They also posed for selfies and shared it on their Insta stories. Surbhi shared a video and captioned it, "My star girl i wissh you soo much happiness and growth.. you make everyone soo proud.. love always @shivangijoshi18."

Vikas With Shivangi

Vikas Kalantri shared a picture and wished the actress, "Happy birthday to this cute sweet girl whom i fondly call ‘Choti' @shivangijoshi18 lots of love 💕 and keep smiling as always 😘😘🤗🤗."

Ashnoor Wishes Shivangi

Ashnoor shared a picture snapped with the birthday girl and wrote, "Wishing my bigger version a very very happy birthday!! May you get all the love and happiness you deserve, keep slaying! #NairaRocks #KeepingUpTheSpiritOfNaira ❤️@shivangijoshi18 Muahh💋"