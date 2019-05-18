Shivangi Joshi Celebrates Birthday With Her Boyfriend Mohsin Khan, Surbhi Chandna & Others!
Shivangi Joshi, who is among the top 10 Times Most Desirable actresses, is ringing in her birthday today (May 18). The actress became household name with her role of Naira on Star Plus' popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Her chemistry with the lead actor Mohsin Khan is loved by viewers. Apparently, the duo is dating. Although Mohsin had been vocal about the same, Shivangi never opened up about her relationship. As the actress turned 21 today, she hosted a grand birthday for her friends.
Guests At Shivangi Joshi Birthday Party
Her birthday bash was graced by her Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-actor and boyfriend Moshin Khan, Aditi Bhatia, Vikas Kalantri, Surbhi Chandna, Ashnoor Kaur, Reema Sameer, Aditi Sharma, Vaishnavi Rao, Rajan Shahi and others.
Shivangi & Mohsin
Shivangi looked stunning in a peach-coloured gown. The actress was also seen posing with Mohsin. Mohsin looked handsome in a blue-coloured shirt. The duo looked cute together.
Mohsin Wishes Shivangi
Sharing a picture snapped with Shivangi from the birthday party, Mohsin captioned it, "Happy bday Shivi & A Blessed year ahead @shivangijoshi18."
Surbhi Wishes Shivangi
The girls were seen dancing and enjoying at the party. They also posed for selfies and shared it on their Insta stories. Surbhi shared a video and captioned it, "My star girl i wissh you soo much happiness and growth.. you make everyone soo proud.. love always @shivangijoshi18."
Vikas With Shivangi
Vikas Kalantri shared a picture and wished the actress, "Happy birthday to this cute sweet girl whom i fondly call ‘Choti' @shivangijoshi18 lots of love 💕 and keep smiling as always 😘😘🤗🤗."
Ashnoor Wishes Shivangi
Ashnoor shared a picture snapped with the birthday girl and wrote, "Wishing my bigger version a very very happy birthday!! May you get all the love and happiness you deserve, keep slaying! #NairaRocks #KeepingUpTheSpiritOfNaira ❤️@shivangijoshi18 Muahh💋"
