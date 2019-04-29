Shivangi Joshi Gives EPIC Reply To A Reporter Who Asked About Her Relationship Status With Mohsin!
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the popular shows on television. Just like any other popular show's jodi, fans loved YRKKH's Kartik and Naira because of their sizzling chemistry on screen. They have even nicknamed them 'KaIra'. Also, there have been rumours of the couple being in serious relationship. Mohsin had even confirmed their relationship earlier. But the actress has not yet opened up about their relationship status. The couple are also spotted partying together and are seen praising each other as well.
Shivangi Joshi At An Event
Recently, Shivangi Joshi was walked a ramp at an event. Shivangi looked gorgeous in a white and pink attire. Post this event, the actress addressed media. The actress was seen giving summer tips to fans.
A Reporter Asks Shivangi About Her Relationship Status With Mohsin
One of the reporter stunned Shivangi by asking her if fans will ever get to see Shivangi and Mohsin Khan's off-screen chemistry blossoming like it is on the show.
Shivangi’s Epic Reply
Shivangi was surprised with the question, but more surprising was her answer! She asked the reporter, "Aap naye aaye ho kya?" Shivangi's epic reply made everyone laugh out loud.
When Mohsin Accepted They Are In Love!
In 2017, Mohsin had told TOI, "Several theories have been doing the rounds, including our link-up, but we didn't allow it to affect our friendship or work. In fact, there was nothing to talk about initially, since we were just friends. Our friendship graduated to love only recently; it's just been a month-and-a-half."
Mohsin Had Said…
"We rang in the New Year with my family. Funnily, we haven't gone out on an official date yet, owing to our erratic schedule. I haven't really thought about it. I guess it's her innocence. We are still exploring each other. It has been a long friendship and a beautiful journey, which has now blossomed into love."
