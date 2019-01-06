 »   »   »  SHOCKING! A Bigg Boss Fan Threatens To Throw Acid On BB 12 Winner Dipika Kakar!

Bigg Boss 12 is over, but looks like fans are still in hangover. As the viewers are aware, Dipika Kakar was declared the winner, while Sreesanth was declared the first runner-up. Sreesanth fans feel that Colors and the Bigg Boss makers were partial towards Dipika. They called it an unfair decision and started trolling Dipika very badly. They compared her to Bhalladeva (Baahubali character) and even called her Makhi (she played Makhi on Sasural Simar Ka). This was not all, a user has crossed all the limit and has threatened to throw acid on Dipika!

Dipika's fans have taken the snapshot of the shameless user's tweet. A few of them have even re-tweeted it by tagging the actress, her husband Shoaib Ibrahim and even Mumbai Police, asking them to take strict action against the user. They have also tagged Sreesanth and his wife Bhuvneshwari as the user seem to be Sree's fan. But the user seems to have deleted the account.

A Bigg Boss Fan Threatens To Throw Acid On Dipika The user wrote, "Kitna ghaitya aurat hai ye makki tu ekbar live re devorcy aurat tujhe kitna troll karenge tujhe pata nehi tera dipstar ne had kardi saree bohut bura kaha abhi tera personal life pe hum attack karenge dek lena tu aur main Mumbai main hun agar tu mujhe dik Jaye acid fekke marunga." - (sic) Fans Criticise Such Violent Tweet! Another user (@ashrayashahi3) criticised the tweet and wrote, "Saying a girl i will throw acid on you shows how disgusting you are really i hope you have a happy life so that these thoughts get out of your mind so disgusting i will be praying for you." - (sic) Amar Rana Tweets "Yeah police should arrest that person and beat the hell out of him but How can you say he is real sreefam?, Name change karke and kisi ke hakh main tweet karke toh koi apne aap ko kisi ka bhi fan hone ka daawa Kar skta hai." - (sic) Randeep "@MumbaiPolice plz look in this matter. Someone is harassing a women on social media. Nd is physically attacking to put acid. Look in dis matter. D id of person is @viratkohli026. #BB12." - (sic) Dipikakakar_TM "Dear @MumbaiPolice this guy is threatening to throw acid on lady...Please arrest him early as possible. please RT and Spread so this post can reach to @MumbaiPolice." - (sic)

Well, it has to be seen what Dipika or Sree has to say about this!

