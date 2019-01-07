 »   »   »  SHOCKING! A Bigg Boss Fan Threatens To Throw Acid On Dipika Kakar; Surbhi Rana Supports Her!

A Bigg Boss Fan Threatens To Throw Acid On Dipika

The user wrote, "Kitna ghaitya aurat hai ye makki tu ekbar live re devorcy aurat tujhe kitna troll karenge tujhe pata nehi tera dipstar ne had kardi saree bohut bura kaha abhi tera personal life pe hum attack karenge dek lena tu aur main Mumbai main hun agar tu mujhe dik Jaye acid fekke marunga." - (sic)

Fans Criticise Such Violent Tweet!

Another user (@ashrayashahi3) criticised the tweet and wrote, "Saying a girl i will throw acid on you shows how disgusting you are really i hope you have a happy life so that these thoughts get out of your mind so disgusting i will be praying for you." - (sic)

Amar Rana Tweets

"Yeah police should arrest that person and beat the hell out of him but How can you say he is real sreefam?, Name change karke and kisi ke hakh main tweet karke toh koi apne aap ko kisi ka bhi fan hone ka daawa Kar skta hai." - (sic)

Randeep

"@MumbaiPolice plz look in this matter. Someone is harassing a women on social media. Nd is physically attacking to put acid. Look in dis matter. D id of person is @viratkohli026. #BB12." - (sic)

Dipikakakar_TM

"Dear @MumbaiPolice this guy is threatening to throw acid on lady...Please arrest him early as possible. please RT and Spread so this post can reach to @MumbaiPolice." - (sic)

Surbhi Rana Supports Dipika

Meanwhile, Surbhi has come out in support of Dipika. She was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "We all may have had our favourites, but we must learn to respect the final vote count. It's a game, and the winner is selected by the highest number of votes. There should be no confusion and no outrage. This guy, whosoever he is, is insane. The police should take immediate action and track him down wherever he is placed. He should be slapped really hard."