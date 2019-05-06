SHOCKING Details! Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin Actor Karan Oberoi Gets Arrested On Rape Charge!

English
    Karan Oberoi, who became popular for his role of Raghav on Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin, was arrested by Mumbai Police on Monday (May 6, 2019) for allegedly raping and blackmailing a woman. According to ANI report, an FIR was registered with the Oshiwara Police Station in Mumbai under two sections of the Indian Penal Code 376 (rape) and 384 (extortion). According to the police, the actor allegedly raped the woman on the pretext of marrying her.

    Karan Oberoi Arrested

    The senior inspector of Oshiwara police station, Shailesh Pasalwar, was quoted by IE as saying, "We have arrested the actor on the basis of a complaint registered by the woman. He is currently in police custody."

    Karan Raped & Filmed The Act!

    The FIR revealed that the victim met the actor through a dating application in October 2016. They became friends and the victim met the accused in his flat. One day, the accused gave her a coconut water to the victim, after drinking it, she started feeling dizzy. It is then the accused raped and recorded the act.

    Karan Demanded Money From The Victim

    According to Mumbai Mirror, she alleged, "Using the video the accused blackmailed me and took money from me. Whenever I would bring up the subject of marriage, he would keep ignoring it and would ask for more money instead. Recently when I insisted on marriage, he threatened me."

    As per Spotboye report, "The actor was arrested on Saturday night and was produced in court yesterday, but since it was a holiday, he was kept in custody for one night. Today, he will be produced in court again in the second half."

    Karan Oberoi Was A Part Of Pop Band

    For the uninitiated, Karan Oberoi is a singer and does gigs all over the country. Apparently, he was part of the pop band Band of Boys that was formed in 2001 and included Sudhanshu Pandey, Sherrin Varghese, Chaitnya Bhosale and Siddharth Haldipur.

    The Actor-Model Was Seen In Inside Edge

    Karan was also seen in the web series, Inside Edge in which he played the role of Richa Chaddha's ex-boyfriend. The actor-model had also appeared in advertising campaigns of FBB, Jack & Jones, Royal Enfield Riding Apparel and Lamborghini.

    (With ANI & PTI Inputs)

