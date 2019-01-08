SHOCKING Twist! Krishna Chali London's Gaurav Makes A Sudden Exit; Here’s How His Role Will End!

Gaurav Himself Is Shocked To Know About His Sudden Exit!

About his sudden exit, Gaurav was quoted by TOI as saying, "Yes, it was quite shocking for me when I got to know about my character to end in the show. I got to know about it just a day before we actually shot the scene. I was initially taken aback but I soon realized that probably it was the need of the hour in the show."

The Twist Was Required For Better TRPs!

"The makers probably wanted to get in new twists and turns for better TV ratings of the show and I completely understand. I have no qualms about the fact that my character, despite being the lead one was bumped off. I know something better is on my way and I look forward to it."

No Issue With The Show’s Team

He further added, "There hasn't been a single day where I have had any issues with anyone from the show's team, be it the makers or my co-stars, in fact, today evening I shall be having a reunion with my team. I have no hard feelings for anyone. I understand that it is a creative requirement."

Gaurav Will Be Missing His Team

"But it's just that I shall be missing my team way too much. I had bought my house near the sets of my show so that it's easier to commute. And I know I shall be visiting my sets every now and then to meet my professional family."

What’s Next?

"I will be relaxing now that I have time in hand and meeting my family whom I haven't met properly since a long time. Also, I just want to tell my fans not to be upset at all as they will surely see me in a better and bigger avatar on TV. I can't thank them for their love in abundance and their constant support."

How Will Gaurav’s Character End?

Currently, on the show, Radhey and Krishna are in London. Radhey is doing his best to help Krishna study further. A major twist will be introduced that will bring Radhey's character to an end. It is being said that Radhey will meet with a road accident in London and he will breathe his last.