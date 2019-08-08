Shocking! Madhurima Reveals Her Ex Vishal Wants To Marry Thrice; Says No Chance Of Reconciliation!

Madhurima Tuli On Vishal’s Temper Issue

Madhurima was quoted as saying, "He is behaving as if he doesn't have a temper. In fact, I haven't reacted until now much and doesn't that imply that he has a temper which is worse than mine? Look at how he reacted on Episode 1."

The Actress Says…

"He feels that whatever he says is right and he need not listen to what I am saying. If you want to be with me, then you ought to change. You can't say 'I still loved her but don't love her anymore'. I am trying to identify the point that we have our issue on but he is not ready to understand my perspective."

No Chance Of Reconciliation

The actress had kept a small window open for reconciliation when they decided to participate in the dance reality show, but now she has made it clear that there is no chance of a reunion. She said, "The way he has behaved till now in Nach Baliye 9, do you really think that I should go back to him? If I do, I will land up in a trauma. I will go into a depression."

‘Vishal Cannot Take Responsibility’

When asked what went wrong between that led them to part ways, she said, "The thing is that he cannot take responsibility. If you tell your girlfriend that you will marry thrice in life, won't she be put off? You shouldn't say such things and yet keep going back to her."

‘We Started Fighting In Public Places’

She added, "We started having our fights. Those fights became aggressive. We started fighting in public places when we were tipsy and it all started creating scenes."

On Whether They Can Pull Off A Win...

When asked how much she rates their chance of winning, she said, "Difficult, but we can still pull it off provided if we become friends. If Vishal Aditya does not reform, well... You see, you need to have a certain chemistry when you dance together especially when you do romantic steps. That chemistry can come only if there is an emotional connect. If two people have to work well, they have to feed on each other's energies. It began smoothly, then went downhill- but now it's again better. Let's see how it goes."

Who Might Win Nach Baliye 9?

When asked who does she think might win, she said, "I want us to win no doubt. Babita and Vivek are fab, Yuvika and Prince are good, Aly and Natasha have been fantastic. As I said, let's see how it goes."