Shocking! Madhurima Reveals Her Ex Vishal Wants To Marry Thrice; Says No Chance Of Reconciliation!
Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh are one of the ex-couples participating in the dance reality show, Nach Baliye 9. Previously, Vishal's comments against Madhurima had raised eyebrows. The couple has had a few fights while shooting for the dance reality show so much that there were reports that they might be the first one to be eliminated. Although the journey of the couple in the show is not that smooth, somehow they are managing. Also, till now Madhurima had not commented on Vishal or reacted to his statements.
But recently, in an interview to Spotboye, Madhurima made shocking revelations on her ex-Vishal. She feels that his temper issue is worse than hers.
Madhurima Tuli On Vishal’s Temper Issue
Madhurima was quoted as saying, "He is behaving as if he doesn't have a temper. In fact, I haven't reacted until now much and doesn't that imply that he has a temper which is worse than mine? Look at how he reacted on Episode 1."
The Actress Says…
"He feels that whatever he says is right and he need not listen to what I am saying. If you want to be with me, then you ought to change. You can't say 'I still loved her but don't love her anymore'. I am trying to identify the point that we have our issue on but he is not ready to understand my perspective."
No Chance Of Reconciliation
The actress had kept a small window open for reconciliation when they decided to participate in the dance reality show, but now she has made it clear that there is no chance of a reunion. She said, "The way he has behaved till now in Nach Baliye 9, do you really think that I should go back to him? If I do, I will land up in a trauma. I will go into a depression."
‘Vishal Cannot Take Responsibility’
When asked what went wrong between that led them to part ways, she said, "The thing is that he cannot take responsibility. If you tell your girlfriend that you will marry thrice in life, won't she be put off? You shouldn't say such things and yet keep going back to her."
‘We Started Fighting In Public Places’
She added, "We started having our fights. Those fights became aggressive. We started fighting in public places when we were tipsy and it all started creating scenes."
On Whether They Can Pull Off A Win...
When asked how much she rates their chance of winning, she said, "Difficult, but we can still pull it off provided if we become friends. If Vishal Aditya does not reform, well... You see, you need to have a certain chemistry when you dance together especially when you do romantic steps. That chemistry can come only if there is an emotional connect. If two people have to work well, they have to feed on each other's energies. It began smoothly, then went downhill- but now it's again better. Let's see how it goes."
Who Might Win Nach Baliye 9?
When asked who does she think might win, she said, "I want us to win no doubt. Babita and Vivek are fab, Yuvika and Prince are good, Aly and Natasha have been fantastic. As I said, let's see how it goes."
Most Read: Rohit Shetty Starts Shooting For Khatron Ke Khiladi 10; Karan Dances With Foreigners; LEAKED VIDEOS