SHOCKING! Niti Taylor’s Fan Commits Suicide; The Actress Advices Her Fans With An Emotional Post!

Niti Writes Emotional Post; Advices Her Fans

"The world is a better place with you in it. I woke up with a heavy heart this morning for someone I don't know in person, but was my fan. I was shocked to hear of an amazing young girl who ended her own life. There are a lot of sad people around us and we can't turn away."

Niti’s Fan Commits Suicide

"My heart dropped this morning after reading that this very young girl just hung herself. But being sad without action helps no one. I am a believer in action. I know this world isn't easy, we all go through something, everyone's struggle is different. Everyone can't understand us..."

‘The World Is A Better Place With You In It’

"You don't want to die, you just want the pain to go away. But please understand- No, you aren't alone. Yes, we all feel this way sometimes. No, you won't always feel like this. Yes, the world is a better place with you in it."

The Actress Writes…

"If someone listens, or stretches out a hand, or whispers a word of encouragement, or attempts to understand a lonely person, extraordinary things begin to happen."

‘You’re Alive For A Reason, So Don’t Ever Give Up’

"You're alive for a reason so don't ever give up. Believe in yourself and all that you are. Know that there is something inside you that is greater than any obstacle. Place your hand over your heart, can you feel it? That is called purpose."

Niti Asks Fans To Message Or Call Her!

"Because if you kill yourself, you're also going to kill the people who love you. I am taking this platform to tell my loved ones, that if you're going through something, and you're not okay, you don't feel alright- I am there for you. Just a call or DM away. I will try my level best to comfort you. But sometimes just talking to someone, makes it much lighter."