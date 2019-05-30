English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Shocking! Priyank Sharma Unfollows Benafsha Soonawalla; Is Aly's Ex Natasa Stankovic The Reason?

    By
    |

    Priyank Sharma is apparently dating his ex Bigg Boss inmate Benafsha Soonawalla. Although the duo hasn't confessed that they are dating, Vikas Gupta, who was close to both the actors had confirmed that they are seeing each other. Shockingly, Priyank has now unfollowed Benafsha on Instagram but Ben continues following him. As per Spotboye report, it is believed that the reason behind the damage is Aly Goni's ex-girlfriend Natasha Stankovic.

    Shocking! Priyank Sharma Unfollows Benafsha Soonawalla, Is Alys Ex Natasa Stankovic The Reason?

    If you are following Priyank on Instagram you might have noticed that he has been sharinh their pictures and videos together. This, apparently, has rattled Benafsha and might have led to a major fight between the couple and Priyank might have made this move.

    It has to be recalled that Priyank was earlier dating Divya Agarwal. Divya broke up with Priyank on national television (when she went as guest during family task on Bigg Boss). She was irked with his closeness towards Benafsha. Also it has to be recalled that Ben was dating Varun sood, who also broke up with her (while Ben maintained that she never dated him). Now, Divya and Varun are together.

    Ben and Priyank never confessed that they are dating but they supported each other - when Divya exposed hers and Ben's private message in which they were talking against Priyank and also when Vikas and Priyank got into major fight in a hotel gym. Recently, Priyank was all praise for Ben as she made her singing debut. Well, we hope the couple sort out the issue between them and get back together!

    Most Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Mystery Of Who Will Play Mr Bajaj Continues; Now Harshad Chopda Approached!

    More PRIYANK SHARMA News

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue