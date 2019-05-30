Shocking! Priyank Sharma Unfollows Benafsha Soonawalla; Is Aly's Ex Natasa Stankovic The Reason?

Priyank Sharma is apparently dating his ex Bigg Boss inmate Benafsha Soonawalla. Although the duo hasn't confessed that they are dating, Vikas Gupta, who was close to both actors had confirmed that they are seeing each other. Shockingly, Priyank has now unfollowed Benafsha on Instagram but Ben continues following him. As per Spotboye report, it is believed that the reason behind the damage is Aly Goni's ex-girlfriend Natasha Stankovic.

If you are following Priyank on Instagram you might have noticed that he has been sharing their pictures and videos together. This, apparently, has rattled Benafsha and might have led to a major fight between the couple and Priyank might have made this move.

It has to be recalled that Priyank was earlier dating Divya Agarwal. Divya broke up with Priyank on national television (when she went as a guest during the family task on Bigg Boss). She was irked with his closeness with Benafsha. Also, it has to be recalled that Ben was dating Varun Sood, who also broke up with her (while Ben maintained that she never dated him). Now, Divya and Varun are together.

Ben and Priyank never confessed that they are dating but they supported each other - when Divya exposed hers and Ben's private message in which they were talking against Priyank and also when Vikas and Priyank got into a major fight at a hotel gym. Recently, Priyank was all praise for Ben as she made her singing debut. Well, we hope the couple sorts out the issue between them and get back together!

