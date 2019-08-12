SHOCKING! Shweta Tiwari Accuses Husband Abhinav Kohli Of Domestic Violence; Files Complaint?
A few months ago, there were reports that television actress Shweta Tiwari and Abhinav Kohli, who tied the knot in 2013, were having trouble in their marriage and were staying apart. But Shweta had clarified as to why they were staying apart. According to the latest report, Shweta has become victim of domestic violence yet again! The actress went to the police station along with her daughter.
As per Spotboye report, "Shweta was in tears along with daughter and screaming loud at the police station." The report suggested that since a year, Shweta is said to be having serious problems with Abhinav. Neither of them opened up about the same.
Abhinav Slapped Palak!
But the flashpoint was reached when Abhinav slapped Shweta's daughter in a fit of rage. It seems that Shweta told to the police that Abhinav was often under the influence of alcohol.
Abhinav Was Brought To Police Station
Apparently, Abhinav was brought to the police station around 1 pm. They were at the police station for about four hours. Then they decided not to go legal way and to resolve the issue at home.
Abhinav Abused Shweta's Daughter!
But as per BollywoodLife report, complaint has been filed against Abhinav, which read, "The 38-years-old man had abused in filthy language to Shweta's daughter, who is Abhinav's step-daughter. Shweta accused Abhinav of outraging the modesty of her daughter by passing very obscene comment and showing her obscene model's photo in his mobile since October 2017."
Shweta Files Complaint Against Abhinav!
"For the same, an offense under section No.342/19 u/s 354-A, 323, 504, 506, 509 IPC r/w 67-A IT act is registered against Abhinav Kohli at Samta Nagar Police station." It is being said that Abhinav has been arrested and investigations are being made related to the case.
Shweta Is Victim Of Domestic Violence Yet Again
It has to be recalled that Shweta was married to Raja Chaudhary. The couple had a daughter (Palak) in 2000, and then went on to split in 2007. Raja was accused of domestic violence by Shweta. The actress moved on and found her soulmate in Abhinav. But, it is disturbing to know that the actress is facing such problem.
