SHOCKING! Tejasswi Prakash QUITS Khatron Ke Khiladi 10; Here Are Top 5 Finalists!

Tejasswi Prakash QUITS Khatron Ke Khiladi 10

A source from the set revealed to the entertainment portal, "Tejasswi Prakash, who was going strong in the game, has quit the show. The actress aborted a task and decided to back out from the show. However, the exact reason of her aborting the task is not known."

Top 5 Finalists Of KKK 10

This indeed will upset Tejasswi's fans, who wanted for her to win the show. Well, this leaves five contestants - Karishma Tanna, Karan Patel, Shivin Narang, Dharmesh Yolande and Balraj Sayal - who will be fighting for the trophy.

Abhishek & Shaleen In KKK 10!

Recently, there were reports that Smriti Kalra, Abhishek Verma and Shaleen Bhanot will enter the show as wild card entrants. Apparently, they are not wild card entrants. They have gone to extend their support to their friends as a family week special was being shot.

KKK 10 Special Episode

Along with Smriti, Abhishek and Shaleen, Salman Yusuf Khan, Kunwar Amar and Kabbeer Maira will also be seen in the special episode. While Karishma had shared a few videos that featured Salman Yusuf Khan on her Instagram stories,