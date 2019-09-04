SHOCKING! Tejasswi Prakash QUITS Khatron Ke Khiladi 10; Here Are Top 5 Finalists!
Colors' stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, which is hosted by Rohit Shetty, is being shot in Bulgaria. The show will apparently be aired post Bigg Boss 13, in January 2020. Recently, we revealed about the six top finalists of the show including one wild card entry who is Balraj Sayal.
According to Spotboye report, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka actress Tejasswi Prakash who was one of the top six finalist and was going strong has shockingly quit the stunt-based reality show!
Tejasswi Prakash QUITS Khatron Ke Khiladi 10
A source from the set revealed to the entertainment portal, "Tejasswi Prakash, who was going strong in the game, has quit the show. The actress aborted a task and decided to back out from the show. However, the exact reason of her aborting the task is not known."
Top 5 Finalists Of KKK 10
This indeed will upset Tejasswi's fans, who wanted for her to win the show. Well, this leaves five contestants - Karishma Tanna, Karan Patel, Shivin Narang, Dharmesh Yolande and Balraj Sayal - who will be fighting for the trophy.
Abhishek & Shaleen In KKK 10!
Recently, there were reports that Smriti Kalra, Abhishek Verma and Shaleen Bhanot will enter the show as wild card entrants. Apparently, they are not wild card entrants. They have gone to extend their support to their friends as a family week special was being shot.
KKK 10 Special Episode
Along with Smriti, Abhishek and Shaleen, Salman Yusuf Khan, Kunwar Amar and Kabbeer Maira will also be seen in the special episode. While Karishma had shared a few videos that featured Salman Yusuf Khan on her Instagram stories,
Most Read: Bigg Boss 13: Adult Star Mia Khalifa Approached? Also, Check Out Salman & Surbhi Jyoti's BTS Videos