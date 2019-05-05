English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    SHOCKING! Vahbiz Dorabjee Had Accused Vivian Dsena Of Domestic Violence?

    By Lekhaka
    |

    Shakti actor Vivian Dsena and Vahbiz Dorabjee have been living separately since a long time. It is almost three years and their divorce is still pending. It was speculated that their divorce was stuck because of huge alimony of Rs 2 crore. Recently, the actress broke her silence and wrote a long open letter lashing out at people who were concerned about her divorce and refuted alimony reports. But looks like the speculation regarding their divorce is not going to end!

    According to Spotboye report, while filing for divorce, Vahbiz had accused Vivian of domestic violence. A source close to the couple revealed to the entertainment portal that it was not just compatibility issue which let to the separation.

    SHOCKING! Vahbiz Dorabjee Had Accused Vivian Dsena Of Domestic Violence?

    A source was quoted by the portal as saying, "While filing for divorce, Vahbiz had mentioned that she was abused physically by Vivian and that domestic violence was one of the reasons for her to file for divorce."

    As per the report, 'this charge was discussed by the judiciary but no verdict has been given on it yet. The estranged couple is fighting for divorce since 2016 in Pune Court'.

    It has to be recalled that initially there were speculations of a third person's involvement in their separation. It was said that Vahbiz's growing proximity to Saheb Biwi Aur Boss actor Vipul Roy was apparently the reason for the rift in the married couple's life. Vivian, who had admitted that he and Vahbiz were facing compatibility issues, he had dismissed the rumours of third person being the reason.

    Most Read: Asha Negi Reveals Why It Was Important To Break Girl-next-door Image; Says Trolls Called her Jobless

    Read more about: vivian dsena vahbiz dorabjee
    Story first published: Sunday, May 5, 2019, 1:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 5, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue