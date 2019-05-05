SHOCKING! Vahbiz Dorabjee Had Accused Vivian Dsena Of Domestic Violence?

Shakti actor Vivian Dsena and Vahbiz Dorabjee have been living separately since a long time. It is almost three years and their divorce is still pending. It was speculated that their divorce was stuck because of huge alimony of Rs 2 crore. Recently, the actress broke her silence and wrote a long open letter lashing out at people who were concerned about her divorce and refuted alimony reports. But looks like the speculation regarding their divorce is not going to end!

According to Spotboye report, while filing for divorce, Vahbiz had accused Vivian of domestic violence. A source close to the couple revealed to the entertainment portal that it was not just compatibility issue which let to the separation.

A source was quoted by the portal as saying, "While filing for divorce, Vahbiz had mentioned that she was abused physically by Vivian and that domestic violence was one of the reasons for her to file for divorce."

As per the report, 'this charge was discussed by the judiciary but no verdict has been given on it yet. The estranged couple is fighting for divorce since 2016 in Pune Court'.

It has to be recalled that initially there were speculations of a third person's involvement in their separation. It was said that Vahbiz's growing proximity to Saheb Biwi Aur Boss actor Vipul Roy was apparently the reason for the rift in the married couple's life. Vivian, who had admitted that he and Vahbiz were facing compatibility issues, he had dismissed the rumours of third person being the reason.

