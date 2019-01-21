The Kapil Sharma Show: Should Kapil Sharma Stop Flirting With Female Celebrities?

Crew Members Complained To Salman On Kapil

Recently there was report that the crew members were not happy as Kapil went off script and flirted with a lady in the audience. It was also said that they had even complained to Salman Khan. Kapil had said, "Agar papa saath mein nahi aaye hote, to main aur baatein karta."

Kapil Calls Sunny Leone ‘Italian Pasta With White Sauce’

Sunny Leone, who appeared on the show recently to promote her latest song called her, ‘Italian pasta with white sauce'. Throughout the show, the comedian kept making comments about her beauty and rarely spoke about her work.

He Sings, ‘Baar Baar Dekho’ For Her!

He wrapped up Sunny's part in the episode by singing a song ‘Baar baar dekho, hazaar baar dekho. Yeh Dekhne Ki Cheez Hai...' for her. First ‘Italian pasta' and now ‘cheez' - these two words haven't gone well with a few viewers!

Kapil Calls His Wedding With Ginni A PR Stunt

He was also seen flirting with Amrita Rao, who graced the show with Nawazuddin Siddiqui to promote their upcoming film Thackeray. When Amrita congratulated Kapil for his wedding, he told her that it was a PR stunt and he was actually shooting for a movie with her.

Kapil later even said that now they both are married, they are free to flirt. When Amrita said her husband doesn't have any flaws and is perfect, Kapil called her a sweet wife and said that he wanted to marry her!

Should Kapil Stop Flirting?

He also called Yami Gautam as Yummy. During Ranveer Singh's (first) episode, he was seen making faces, as Ranveer got married to his crush Deepika Padukone, which a few of them felt a little too much!

Now that a few of them are pointing fingers towards Kapil (regarding his comments on women), we feel that he should stop flirting with women on his show before he gets into major trouble.