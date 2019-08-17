Shraddha Arya Celebrates Birthday With Shivangi, Sana & Others; BF Alam Sings Romantic Shayari
Shraddha Arya became a household name with Life OK's show Tumhari Pakhi in which she played the role of Pakhi. The actress, who is currently seen in Kundali Bhagya and Nach Baliye 9 (along with her boyfriend Alam Makkar), celebrated her birthday today (August 17). She rang in her special day with her boyfriend and close friends at midnight.
Shraddha's boyfriend made her birthday a special one with his sweet gesture. Take a look at a few pictures and videos!
Shraddha Cuts Two-tiered Cake
The Kundali Bhagya actress was seen cutting a two-tiered cake as others cheered her by singing the birthday song. Shradhha looked gorgeous in a red dress.
Shivangi, Anjum, Sana & Others At Shraddha’s Birthday Party
Shraddha posed with Shivangi Joshi, Sana Khan, Anjum Fakih and other friends for the camera. Shashank Vyas, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Adhvik Mahajan and others too graced the party. The guests and the birthday gal seemed to have had a gala time at the birthday party.
Shivangi Lifts The Birthday Girl In Her Arms
At the party, Shivangi Joshi was seen lifting Shraddha in her arms, while others were seen shouting ‘birthday bumps'. Shraddha was even seen saying that Shivangi is a very strong girl.
Alam Makkar Sings Romantic Shayari For Shraddha
The most adorable moment was when Shraddha's boyfriend Alam Makkar got down on his knees and shared a romantic shayari for her. The actress seemed quite impressed with her boyfriend's sweet gesture.
Celebs Wish The Actress On Her Birthday
Mohsin Khan, Nikita Dutta, Supriya Shukla, Sanjay Gagnani, Sriti Jha, Benafsha Soonawalla, Pearl V Puri, Aly Goni and others who were not at the party, wished the birthday girl on the special day.
Happy Birthday @sarya12 !! Wishing everything best for you 😘 Keep shining...❤
Awww this is tooo cute HAPPY BIRTHDAY @sarya12 many many happy returns of the day lots of love❤️
Omg 🤓 Strong Muscles 😎
