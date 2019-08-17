English
    Shraddha Arya Celebrates Birthday With Shivangi, Sana & Others; BF Alam Sings Romantic Shayari

    Shraddha Arya became a household name with Life OK's show Tumhari Pakhi in which she played the role of Pakhi. The actress, who is currently seen in Kundali Bhagya and Nach Baliye 9 (along with her boyfriend Alam Makkar), celebrated her birthday today (August 17). She rang in her special day with her boyfriend and close friends at midnight.

    Shraddha's boyfriend made her birthday a special one with his sweet gesture. Take a look at a few pictures and videos!

    Shraddha Cuts Two-tiered Cake

    Shraddha Cuts Two-tiered Cake

    The Kundali Bhagya actress was seen cutting a two-tiered cake as others cheered her by singing the birthday song. Shradhha looked gorgeous in a red dress.

    Shivangi, Anjum, Sana & Others At Shraddha's Birthday Party

    Shivangi, Anjum, Sana & Others At Shraddha’s Birthday Party

    Shraddha posed with Shivangi Joshi, Sana Khan, Anjum Fakih and other friends for the camera. Shashank Vyas, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Adhvik Mahajan and others too graced the party. The guests and the birthday gal seemed to have had a gala time at the birthday party.

    Shivangi Lifts The Birthday Girl In Her Arms

    Shivangi Lifts The Birthday Girl In Her Arms

    At the party, Shivangi Joshi was seen lifting Shraddha in her arms, while others were seen shouting ‘birthday bumps'. Shraddha was even seen saying that Shivangi is a very strong girl.

    Alam Makkar Sings Romantic Shayari For Shraddha

    Alam Makkar Sings Romantic Shayari For Shraddha

    The most adorable moment was when Shraddha's boyfriend Alam Makkar got down on his knees and shared a romantic shayari for her. The actress seemed quite impressed with her boyfriend's sweet gesture.

    Celebs Wish The Actress On Her Birthday

    Celebs Wish The Actress On Her Birthday

    Mohsin Khan, Nikita Dutta, Supriya Shukla, Sanjay Gagnani, Sriti Jha, Benafsha Soonawalla, Pearl V Puri, Aly Goni and others who were not at the party, wished the birthday girl on the special day.

    View this post on Instagram

    Happy Birthday @sarya12 !! Wishing everything best for you 😘 Keep shining...❤ #happybirthday #ShraddhaArya

    A post shared by promotion_The_Kundalibhagya (@kundalibhagyazeetv) on

    View this post on Instagram

    Awww this is tooo cute HAPPY BIRTHDAY @sarya12 many many happy returns of the day lots of love❤️ #happybirthdaysa #ShAlam #shraddhaarya #alammakkar

    A post shared by Shraddha Arya Alam Makkar❤ (@shalam_fcx) on

    View this post on Instagram

    Omg 🤓 Strong Muscles 😎

    A post shared by Latest (@latesttrendytips) on

    Story first published: Saturday, August 17, 2019, 23:43 [IST]
