Shraddha Arya Celebrates Birthday With Shivangi, Sana & Others; BF Alam Sings Romantic Shayari

Shraddha Cuts Two-tiered Cake

The Kundali Bhagya actress was seen cutting a two-tiered cake as others cheered her by singing the birthday song. Shradhha looked gorgeous in a red dress.

Shivangi, Anjum, Sana & Others At Shraddha’s Birthday Party

Shraddha posed with Shivangi Joshi, Sana Khan, Anjum Fakih and other friends for the camera. Shashank Vyas, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Adhvik Mahajan and others too graced the party. The guests and the birthday gal seemed to have had a gala time at the birthday party.

Shivangi Lifts The Birthday Girl In Her Arms

At the party, Shivangi Joshi was seen lifting Shraddha in her arms, while others were seen shouting ‘birthday bumps'. Shraddha was even seen saying that Shivangi is a very strong girl.

Alam Makkar Sings Romantic Shayari For Shraddha

The most adorable moment was when Shraddha's boyfriend Alam Makkar got down on his knees and shared a romantic shayari for her. The actress seemed quite impressed with her boyfriend's sweet gesture.

Celebs Wish The Actress On Her Birthday

Mohsin Khan, Nikita Dutta, Supriya Shukla, Sanjay Gagnani, Sriti Jha, Benafsha Soonawalla, Pearl V Puri, Aly Goni and others who were not at the party, wished the birthday girl on the special day.