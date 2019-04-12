Shrenu Parikh's New Show Ek Bhram-Sarvagun Sampanna In TROUBLE; Makers Get Threat Calls!

Shrenu Parikh's Ek Bhram-Sarvagun Sampanna In Trouble

We had reported that the show is inspired by a real story of a high profile influential family, which the makers are extremely confidential about. According to Mid-day report, even before hitting the screen, the makers of the show have received threat calls from several high-profile Indian families who fear their secrets being unveiled.

The Makers Of Shrenu’s New Show Get Threat Calls

A source associated with the show was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "Ever since the promo released, the makers have received (threat) calls from various influential families interrogating if it is based on their lives."

The Cast & Crew Have Signed An NDA!

"Though it is based on one powerful Indian family, the producers are currently unwilling to disclose details to viewers. They have signed an NDA with the cast and crew, who have been told to remain tight-lipped about the offering."

Shrenu Is Reading Psychological Thrillers

As we revealed earlier, Shrenu has been prepping up for the show by reading psychological thrillers that have a negative edge. It is being said that the actress is also reading about the cruellest of events and the methods to inflict terror among the masses.