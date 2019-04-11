English
    Shrenu Parikh's New Show Ek Bhram-Sarvagun Sampanna Inspired By True Events? Read Details!

    Recently, Star Plus unveiled the promos of their upcoming show titled Ek Bhram - Sarvagun Sampanna. The show features Shrenu Parikh, who was last seen on Ishqbaaz. It also has Naamkaran actor Zain Imam. Shrenu will be seen in a completely unique concept of an antagonist Bahu as opposed to the conventional docile daughter-in-law. The show, however, is inspired by a real story of a high profile influential family, which the makers are extremely confidential about. Read on to know more details of the show.

    Cast & Crew Bound By An NDA

    The creators have been strictly instructed to keep the details of the family under wraps, as the reputed family fears exposing the controversial story. The makers along with the entire cast and crew have been bound by an NDA which restricts them to divulge any details on the real inspiration.

    Shrenu Parikh As Anti-heroine

    After creating a buzz with her performance in Ishqbaaz, Shrenu Parikh now brings to the small screen the one of its kind plot where the lead protagonist is an anti-heroine.

    Shrenu In Never-seen-before Avatar

    Having piqued the interests of the audience with the introductory promo which features Jahnavi as a superficial daughter-in-law who pretends to be an ideal Bahu, while she plots the disruption of her in-laws.

    The Actress Says…

    Regarding her association with producer Dipti Kalwani, Shrenu was quoted as saying, "I'm looking forward to this association with Dipti Kalwani, the maker of Badho Bahu. Just like her previous progressive show, this one is an unusual and an unconventional family drama. I am playing a quintessential 'bahu' (daughter-in-law)."

    Shrenu Is Prepping For The Role

    Shrenu has been prepping for the role by reading psychological thrillers that induce negative thoughts. The show which is directed by Sumit Sodani and produced by Sunny Side Up Films, will be aired from April 22, Monday-Friday at 7 PM on Star Plus.

    Story first published: Thursday, April 11, 2019, 19:08 [IST]
