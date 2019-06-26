Shrenu Parikh Reveals If She Would Wear A Bikini & Post The Picture!

Shrenu On The Response She’s Getting For EBSS

Regarding the response she has been getting from fans, she told Mid-day, "It's a great feeling that people are open to new types of characters. I have been getting a lovely response to the challenge that I've taken up with this show."

Was She Apprehensive Playing Negative Role?

When asked whether she was apprehensive taking up the role, she said, "I wasn't apprehensive, I was nervous about how my fans would react but it's all worth it as I sleep peacefully thinking I did good work."

Does Shrenu Love To Dress Up As Jhanvi?

The actress is seen wearing a sari and lot of jewellery on the show, when asked whether she loves to dress up as Jhanvi, she said, "Oh I love it. The elegance, the way she's been projected always prim and proper is lovely."

EBSS Makers Wanted to Shock The Audiences

As we reported earlier, the show will be taking a big leap, in which Shrenu will be seen in a completely different avatar. She will be seen wearing modern dresses! Talking about the makeover, the actress told TimesNow, "Initially, Janhvi's look was all about Benarsi sarees. It was very royal, very elegant. What the team had in mind was to give a shock to the audience in terms of change in dressing. That was what the new look was about."

Shrenu prefers Saree Look

"I honestly prefer the saree look more because that way I don't have to diet and it looked really nice and elegant as Indian look always does, but of course it's a pleasant change. I can be more Shrenu like this."

Who Selected The Costume For The Show?

The actress added, "It was me, my producer Deepti ma'am, my stylist Reena and the creative team on set who collaborated on how to make the new look perfect. We all actually went shopping and hunted for clothes, making sure everything goes right with the look- from makeup to accessories to heels, everything was handpicked by us."

Will Shrenu Wear A Bikini?

We have seen many actresses, shedding their ‘ideal bahu' avatar and sharing bikini picture. When asked whether she will wear a bikini and post the picture on social media, she told Mid-day, "I won't wear a bikini just to post on social media. If I have worn it and I feel like sharing it, I would definitely do it. It's completely my choice and people respect it.