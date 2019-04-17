EBSS’ Unusual Launch At Saas-bahu Temple Take Internet By Storm; Fans Give Thumbs Up!

After creating a buzz with her performance in Ishqbaaz, Shrenu Parikh now will be seen in Star Plus' upcoming show Ek Bhram - Sarvagun Sampanna. She will be seen as an anti-heroine. The promos of the show have further generated curiosity amongst the masses. Recently, the show was hitting headlines owing to the unique launch strategy. The makers of the show flew down to a 1000-year-old heritage saas-bahu temple in Udaipur along with Shrenu Parikh and Zain Imam who launched the show at the iconic place.

As soon as the show was launched at saas-bahu temple, netizens took the internet by storm by showing their excitement and giving thumbs up to this unusual concept.

Here's What Netizens Have To Say: Chitnxx & Priya Chitnxx: Creativity has been taken a notch higher guys. Launching a daily drama at the Saas Bahu Temple is unthinkable task. Priya Sharma: This is fab! Sarvagun Sampanna at Saas Bahu Temple is just creating more curiosity about the show! ABHI Another user, Abhi wrote, "I didn't even know such a temple existed! Kudos to the Sarvagun Sampanna team for bringing Saas Bahu Temple to light!" Neha Dubey "Saas-bahu Temple. How bizarre that may sound. It is very much exists and it is 1000yrs old temple in Udaipur. @StarPlus. The pain people take to Promote their show #SarvagunSampanna." Memesahaab Another user felt it was crazy to launch at temple. Memesahaab writes, "Indian TV market has leaped to another level .🙌🏻 . A daily soap has been launched at a Saas Bahu Temple and it's crazy 🤩"

Ek Bhram-Sarvagun Sampanna is slated to air from April 22, Monday-Friday at 7 PM on Star Plus. The show is directed by Sumit Sodani and produced by Sunny Side Up Films. It also stars Zain Imam in the lead role.

Most Read: Jennifer Winget Will Be Back As Maya With Beyhadh 2; Here's When The Show Will Go On Air!