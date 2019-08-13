Shweta Tiwari’s Ex-husband Raja Chaudhary On Abhinav Misbehaving With Palak: I Would’ve Killed Him!

Raja Chaudhary Reveals Abhinav Behaved Rude With Palak In 2010

In an interview to Spotboye, Raja Chaudhary revealed how back in 2010, Abhinav behaved rude with Palak and also added that he had slapped him for misbehaving with his daughter, but Shweta took it in a different way.

Raja Says…

Raja was quoted as saying, "Shweta was in the Bigg Boss house that time and this guy (Abhinav Kohli) was living with my daughter and her naani in her house. Once I went to see my daughter and I noticed that Abhinav was extremely rude to her. He was commanding like a boss that go inside, don't sit here and seeing her in a very inappropriate way which boiled my blood."

‘I Even Slapped Him Outside The Police Station’

"I scolded him for doing so and the argument reached the police station. I even slapped him outside the police station. I even told cops that he is misbehaving with my daughter. But when Shweta came out from the Bigg Boss house she took everything in a different way and started blaming my actions; that in her absence I went to her house and beat up her boyfriend."

Did Palak Inform Him About Domestic Abuse Later?

When asked whether Palak contacted him to say about domestic abuse she was going through, he said, "No never. In fact, yesterday also when I learnt about this incident and contacted her, she simply replied by messaging me, 'Papa don't worry, I am okay'. I have been in constant touch with her even after my separation with Shweta and all the times that we had basic and normal conversations."

Is History Being Repeated With Abhinav?

Abhinav's mother and a source close to his family had made serious allegations against Shweta. A source had said that history is being repeated with Abhinav like Shweta alleged Raja for domestic violence. Regarding the same, Raja said, "I don't agree with this at all."

Raja Supports Shweta

"My case with her was totally different as I was fighting for my family and I was trying to get her back. But all my efforts were going wrong as he was there to create differences between us. So it's not history repeating but surely he is getting back what he did to me. Kyunki aisa to nahi hai Shweta is fond of doing all this. I think now if she has reached out to the cops, it must be only after he crossed his limits which has forced her to take this big step."

He Is Proud Of Palak

When asked as to what he has to say about Palak coming out in open and talking about the same, he said, "I feel very proud of her. She is a very brave girl. As we all know, it takes a lot of courage to discuss something to the world. I am always there for her. Whenever she needs me she just needs to give me a call that 'Papa I need you' and I will be right there standing by her side supporting her for everything."

Abhinav Created Problems Between Raja & Shweta

Raja even said that Abhinav created problems between him and Shweta. He said, "Abhinav was there in her life as a man who offers shoulder to a woman who is upset and depressed. She was so influenced by him that he used to even guide her on taking divorce. 'Do not let Raja meet his daughter,' were his words."

Raja’s Reaction To Abhinav’s Action Towards Palak

When asked what he has to say about Abhinav's actions towards Palak, he said, "If it would have been in my hands, I would have killed him for sure."