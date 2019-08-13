Shweta Tiwari's Husband Abhinav Kohli Granted Bail, But The Case Will Be On!

Shweta Tiwari's husband Abhinav Kohli, who was arrested after the actress filed police complaint at Samta Nagar police station (Kandivali East) on Sunday (August 11) against him for molesting her daughter (his step-daughter), Palak, was granted bail. As per TOI report, the 38-year-old accused was produced in Borivali court today (August 13).

Abhinav was granted bail. He was asked to deposit a sum of Rs 15,000 against bail. Although he is out of police custody, the investigations will proceed.

As per FIR lodged, Abhinav has been sexually harassing Shweta's daughter since October 2017. When Shewta was away, he abused her daughter and would show her obscene photographs of women and even make inappropriate comments about her boyd. He would taunt and had even hit her on a few occasions. When Abhinav started threatening to harm Shweta, her daughter got scared.

An officer from Samta Nagar police station was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "The girl endured the harassment from 2017 to 2019 as she thought it was a family matter and things would get better. But when she could not take it anymore, she confided in her mother on Sunday. Her mother immediately brought her to the police station around 1.45 pm. The two were at the police station for several hours as the girl narrated her ordeal in detail." Abhinav was bookedunder sections 354-A, 323, 504, 506, 509 IPC.

Although Shweta hasn't opened up about the issue, Palak had shared lengthy note on Instagram shedding light on the matter. Recently, Palak's father and Shweta's ex-husband Raja Chaudhary also responded to the same. He was angry at Abhinav. While talking Spotboye, he had said that he would have killed him if it was in his hand.

